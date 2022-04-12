Southeast Texas mom duo creates website to spotlight area businesses, show what Beaumont has to offer

According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two mothers created a website to help Southeast Texans support area businesses this holiday season, while also showing off all that Beaumont has to offer.

Daniella Sutton and Joanna Truncali created 409family.com in April. According to the website, 409family.com is a "family-friendly guide to all things Southeast Texas."

"I love just uplifting what people are already doing well," Sutton said. "Just giving the platform, saying what we love about things and shining a light on that positivity, like, this is working well. These are wonderful things that we support and love and you might also."

On the site, Southeast Texans can find a holiday gift guide that will help shoppers find area stores to buy from this Christmas season. While Sutton and Truncali know shopping local is not always easy, they believe it is the right thing to do.

“These neighbors who are making really great products, you know, you're supporting a family," Truncali said. "And you're supporting your neighborhood and your community.”

The 2022 Christmas season is the first time they launched the guide. It is stocked with items the two mothers believe would make good presents for people of all ages.

“Took me back to my childhood with the Toys-R-Us book,” Truncali said. “You sit there and you circle all the things. It just kind of sparked something where I was like, 'What if we did something that was entirely local and just put a spotlight on these local businesses.'"

The two mothers recommend stores like Apricot Lane Boutique in Beaumont and Lyons Den Comics in Vidor. They feel both have plenty of holiday sales running all month.

“A lot of the feedback we have gotten is like, ‘I didn't even know this was here,’ or, ‘Oh my gosh, I just bought three gifts from people I didn't know were in the area,’” Truncali said. “It just makes me really happy because that's the whole deal. That's what it's for."

The holiday guide is just a small part of the website which was born out of the phrase, “there’s nothing to do in Beaumont." Sutton and Truncali disagree with the saying wholeheartedly.

“The next time we hear somebody complain we're going to punch them in the face or something like that,” Truncali said. “But no, not really. But it's just, you know, there's plenty to do."

The mothers are working to prove the saying wrong. Their website is packed and even color-coded for children, teens and adults.

"It is a lot,” Truncali said. “But, I think it's something that we were doing anyway because we do have kids, so this is us as moms trying to find things for our families to do."

The goal is to support and spotlight all that the 409 has to offer.

"The idea is, just like what if we put all these people together, put all these people in one room, put all the information in one place and just try to rise together, and see what would happen,” Truncali said.

