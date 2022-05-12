Tree of Angels ceremony held in Beaumont to help grieving families during the holiday season

"There's so many statistics, so many numbers out there in regards to homicides. we wanna put names and faces and pictures to those crime victims."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — For some, empty seats at tables during the holidays serve as a reminder of those taken much too soon.

For most Christmas is a time of great joy. However, for those who have been victims of or lost someone to a violent crime, the season can increase the feeling of pain carried year-round.

A Monday night event aimed to help those grieving during the giving season.

The Jefferson County Coalition for Victims of Crime hosted its annual Trim the Tree of Angels ceremony Monday. The ceremony was held at the Old Jefferson County Courthouse Building.

The People Against Violent Crime began hosting the Tree of Angels ceremonies decades ago. During the event, those grieving a loss can publicly remember a loved one by placing an angel ornament on a tree at the courthouse.

Program Director Misty Craver says it's important to remember the names and faces of these victims.

"There's so many statistics, so many numbers out there in regards to homicides. we wanna put names and faces and pictures to those crime victims," Craver said.

The ceremony serves as, "an opportunity for families to show their love, support, and dedication in a way that words cannot." It is set to serve as a reminder that those grieving are not alone and don’t have to their bear the burden alone.

Organizers of the annual ceremony feel it highlights how much Texans care for and show compassion to their fellow residents. They feel that care and compassion define Lone Star State residents.