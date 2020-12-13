Toys for Tots holds giveaways in Orange, Jefferson counties amid difficult year for donations

Organizers said donations were much tougher to gather this year

ORANGE, Texas — Toys for Tots held its 18th annual event in Orange on Saturday.

The organization serves Orange and Jefferson counties.

It was the first year the event was held in a drive-thru style due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the turnout for the event was good, but donations were tougher to get this year.

"Businesses that normally do toy drives and fundraisers for us have not been able to do that this year. So, we've had to be creative throughout the year doing virtual toy drive wish lists, which weren't as successful as we were hoping,"

Another drive-thru toy distribution was held in Port Arthur at Greater True Vine Church on Sunday at 2 p.m.

In 2019, the group was about to distribute 5,913 toys and support 1,802 children according to its website.