Some Other Place to provide 800 meals on Thanksgiving

They will be handing out and delivering 800 meals to the homeless and others in need on Thanksgiving Day.



Everyday Some Other Place serves anywhere from 80 to more than 100 meals to the homeless and others in need.



This Thanksgiving is no different. Organizers said the biggest adjustment is trying to meet the growing demand due to the pandemic. So, what's on the menu?



"We did 20 pans of sweet potato casserole today,” Charlie Snoek said. “We did 20 pans of green bean casserole yesterday because I'm going to be feeding about 800 people Thanksgiving Day."



Chef Snoek said he and a team of Southeast Texans have been working around the clock to make sure everyone is fed.



Thousands of Southeast Texans have been impacted by the financial strain of the coronavirus, which has translated into longer food lines this holiday season.



Roy West said that's why he volunteers his time. "Love God. Love people. Make a difference," West said.



West helps out with other members of his church once a month. He said this time of year is even more important to give more than we receive.



"Certainly, we all want to make a difference in this world and leave the world a little bit better place than where we found it," West said.

