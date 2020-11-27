Thanksgiving looks different at 'Some Other Place' as volunteers serve hundreds of hot meals amid pandemic

Director Paula O'neal said her and her team are looking forward to when they can get back the usual traditions.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The pandemic isn't stopping the season of giving. Those at Some Other Place said people in the community will get their hot meals one way or another.

Each year, non-profit organizations remind others of how important it is to give back to those who aren’t able to prepare or receive a nice home-cooked meal.

And each year Some Other Place makes sure no one in the community misses out on just that. However, due to the pandemic, the organization had to make some adjustments this year.

“Because often when people are in need and they go seeking assistance, they're told ‘sorry we can't help. You're just going to have to go to some other place,”

But this place, ‘Some Other Place’, is where people can go when all else fails. Especially during the holidays.

“We are serving again on Thanksgiving Day," said Paula O'neal, director of Some Other Place.

An assembly line, hundreds of plates, and several hands were ready to those in need.

"There are needs in the community that is not being met elsewhere," said O'neal. She's not the only one that realizes this.

Bernard Ferguson drove all the way from Houston to make sure no one in the Beaumont area went without a home-cooked meal Thursday.

"I want to just help people that I've taken from and just help the people that are in a lesser position that I am in," Ferguson said.

After being incarcerated, Ferguson said it's his turn to give back to society.

"I almost shed tears this morning to see the enthusiasm folks got from a home-cooked meal out of a household," Ferguson said.

Volunteers at the Beaumont non-profit had an early start to the holiday morning.

They prepared more than 400 plates with traditional turkey, dressing, pie, cookies and all the trimmings.

Of course, this annual event looked a little different due to the pandemic.

Instead of fellowshipping with people inside of the building, those in need were greeted outside with take out plates.

O'neal said her and her team are looking forward to when they can get back the usual traditions.

“We just pray daily that will be able to return to some normalcy, but until that time we'll continue to serve as we can,” O'neal said.

Anyone looking for a good home-cooked meal, Some Other Place prepares plates everyday Monday through Friday. For more information, visit someotherplacebeaumont.com.