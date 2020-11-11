COVID hasn't canceled Christmas| Santa Claus is coming to Beaumont Nov. 27

The holiday season may look a little different this year, but children will still be able to read off their Christmas lists.

BEAUMONT, Texas — He’s making a list and checking it twice to see how many Southeast Texas children have been naughty or nice! Not even a pandemic can stop St. Nicholas this Christmas.

Santa Claus and his team of elves are arriving in Beaumont on Nov. 27, 2020 at Parkdale Mall. The holiday season may look a little different this year, but children will still be able to read off their Christmas lists.

This year’s Santa visits will be contactless as COVID-19 remains a threat to the Texas community. All visitors must wear masks before, during, and after photos, according to a Parkdale Mall representative. Families will also have to sit 6-feet away from Santa Claus in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Santa and his team of elves will talk with friends and families in the Sunken Court area of Parkdale Mall starting Nov. 27.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Santa will be available on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sana won't be available on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7

All guest are encouraged to schedule a visit with Santa on this online reservation platform to ensure your child will be able to spend some time with St. Nick before he heads back to the North Pole. Walk ups will be allowed during the first and last hour of the day, time permitting.

For more seasonal information, visit Parkdale Mall's website here.