'Every gifts helps': Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign falling behind just days before Christmas

BEAUMONT, Texas — With Christmas less than one week away, an area non-profit is asking for help in raising money for a campaign that helps those in need in Beaumont.

The Salvation Army in Beaumont is falling behind the Red Kettle Campaign goal for 2022, according to a release from the organization.

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $110,000,” Captain Jason Moore of The Salvation Army said. “We have currently raised $45,319 and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance.”

The campaign is The Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser of the year, and every dollar donated to it supports programs that the organization believes makes a difference in the lives of people year-round in Beaumont.

“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community with many people living paycheck to paycheck in this economy,” Captain Moore said. “We continue to see increased need from those who have been affected by the pandemic and loss of jobs.”

The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve. Members of the organization are optimistic that they can still reach their fundraising goal with the community’s help.

“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand," Captain Moore said. "The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar helps."

The money raised from the campaign stays in Beaumont to help area residents in need.

“This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come,” Captain Moore said.

MORE | How you can sign up to become a volunteer

The Salvation Army in Beaumont said volunteers are crucial to the success of the ongoing campaign. To sign up, all anyone has to do is go to the "Register to Ring" website and select the location, day and time they would like to ring.

“If you aren’t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home,” Captain Moore said.

To help from home, all anyone has to do is go to the Salvation Army in Beaumont website and select “Give to Our Virtual Kettle.”

For more information, Southeast Texans can call 409-896-2361 or visit The Salvation Army in Beaumont website.