Owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas giving Christmas trees to 150 veterans, military families

BEAUMONT, Texas — The owners of Twin Peaks restaurants in Texas and Indianapolis are helping area military personnel and veterans get into the Christmas spirit with an annual tree giveaway.

Avalanche Food Group is giving 150 Beaumont veterans and military families a fresh-cut Christmas tree and more on Wednesday. The veterans and families receiving the items were pre-selected.

The giveaway will take place at the Twin Peaks restaurant located at 3805 Interstate 10 Access Road from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The live trees give troops and families a little piece of home at Christmastime,” Ricky Rosa, COO of Avalanche Food Group, said. “We’ve given away over 500 trees to Beaumont military families and veterans over the years and will be handing out 850 total trees this year to brighten the holidays for active military families and veterans.”

The group worked with military organizations in Beaumont to distribute vouchers to military families and veterans for the giveaway. Each military family and veteran with a voucher will receive a free fresh-cut Christmas tree, stand, lights, and ornaments.

“For our Twin Peaks family, giving Christmas trees to our military heroes and their families each year has become a cherished holiday tradition,” Rosa said.

The company has been giving Christmas trees to military troops and families for eight years.

“It’s a meaningful way for us to show our gratitude and support for those who proudly serve our country," Rosa said.

AFG has given away more than 5,000 Christmas trees to military, veteran, and civilian families in need since the launch of their annual giveaway in 2014.