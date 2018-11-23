JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Hundreds of families in Jacksonville got an extra boost Tuesday from a hometown hero. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris grew up in Pulaski County and went to Jacksonville High School. After playing in a huge NFL game Monday night, he came home to hand out free turkeys and hams to people in need.

Harris, volunteers, his family, and Officer Tommy Norman all helped give the turkeys and hams away. One hundred turkeys and 100 hams were passed out at both the Jacksonville Boys & Girls Club and McAlmont Community Park.

Harris also donated $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club, which organizers said will definitely be put to good use.

This is the second year Harris has given back to his community with a giveaway.

