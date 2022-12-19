Hundreds of Southeast Texas children got gifts before Christmas thanks to Port Arthur Police

The Port Arthur Police Blue Santa Program held its 31st annual Christmas party Thursday, December 15, 2022.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — He's usually dressed in red, but recently, a blue-clad holiday figure helped give gifts to hundreds of children in Southeast Texas.

The Port Arthur Police Blue Santa program held its 31st annual Christmas party Thursday, December 15, 2022. Those who went enjoyed music and snacks and took pictures with Santa and his helpers.

At the event, about 230 families got gifts providing for roughly 450 children.

Port Arthur Police thanked the sponsors and volunteers that made the event possible. Police also thanked Adam Saunders, Ed Sanders and Deidra Hines for the use of the Bob Bowers Civic Center and the help in decorating.

“Without their help and support, we would not be able to serve our community on this level,” Port Arthur Police said.

From a Port Arthur Police Department:

