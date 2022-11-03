Louisiana's 60-foot-long alligator float will return to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The float celebrates the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

NEW YORK — Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" will once again prowl the streets of New York for the 96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced Thursday that the 60-foot-long alligator-themed float will include a musical performance by Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

The gator float first joined the parade in 2021 as tourism leaders hoped that the display would promote Louisiana as a tourism destination that was welcoming visitors back after the COVID-19 pandemic. The float celebrates the birthplace of jazz, Cajun and Creole cuisine, and Mardi Gras.

“We are excited to have Trombone Shorty riding the Louisiana float this year and performing for us,” said Nungesser. “Participating in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been an honor for the people of Louisiana. It is an amazing opportunity to share with the world our music and Feed Your Soul with our celebratory spirit. The musical talents of Trombone Shorty will definitely ensure we provide a terrific show.”

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast nationwide in the United States on NBC and streamed on Peacock on Thursday, November 24, from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones.

