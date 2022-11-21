Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with."

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone.

As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.

“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” Charlie Holder, owner of the Beaumont Home Instead office, said. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”

Home Instead provides senior care services, "to enhance the aging experience by providing practical support at home with a human touch," according to their website.

During the 2022 holiday season, program coordinators are hoping to collect more than 3,000 gifts for area seniors.

Those who want to participate can look for "Be a Santa to a Senior" trees or displays in numerous businesses across Southeast Texas. On the trees or displays are ornaments that have the name and gift that a senior wants.

Shoppers can buy the gift, wrap it or put it in a gift bag, and bring it back to the location they bought it from with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from November 21, 2022, to December 21, 2022.

The gifts will be delivered to area older adults in time for the holidays.

"Be a Santa to a Senior" trees can be found at the following locations:

Beaumont Locations

Beaumont Bone & Joint 3650 Laurel Street

Bronze Body Phelan, 5905 Phelan Boulevard

Bruno's Kitchen 3199 Dowlen Road

Carmela's 3925 Calder Avenue

CVS - Eastex 5850 Eastex Freeway

CVS - Phelan 3890 Phelan Boulevard

CVS - Dowlen 2950 Dowlen Road

Dance City 1410 Cornerstone Ct.

Elena's 1865 College Street

Family Pharmacy 3110 Calder Avenue

Gulf Coast Construction 12907 US 90

Kings Pharmacy 3610 N Major Drive

M&D Hardware 4580 College Street

Market Basket 105, 5960 TX-105

Market Basket 3955 Phelan Boulevard

Market Basket 8350 Phelan Boulevard

Texas First Bank 6363 Phelan Boulevard

Walgreens 6795 Calder Avenue

Walgreens 3885 Dowlen Road

Wilson Chiropractic 7060 Phelan Boulevard

World Gym 229 S Dowlen Road

World Gym North, 3970 Dowlen Road



Bridge City Locations

Bronze Body 1970 Texas Avenue

CVS 485 Texas Avenue

Walgreens 1790 Texas Avenue

Market Basket 2005 Texas Avenue

Family Pharmacy 1910 Texas Avenue



Buna Location

Family Pharmacy 351 TX 62



Groves Location

Market Basket 6001 39th Street



Lumberton Locations

Bronze Body 1326 US 96

Brookshire Bros 421 S Main Street

CVS 100 S LHS Drive

Kings Pharmacy 139 N LHS Drive

M&D Hardware 122 S Main Street

Walgreens 902 N Main Street



Mauriceville Locations

Family Pharmacy 10897 Highway 12

M&D Hardware 11916 Highway 62

Market Basket 11916 Highway 62 N



Orange Locations

Ace Hardware 3704 N 16th Street

Bronze Body 120 Strickland Drive

CVS 2425 N 16th Street

CVS 290 Strickland Drive

Market Basket 3709 N 16th Street

Walgreens 1408 N 16th Street

Walmart 3115 Edgar Brown Drive



Nederland Locations

Touch of Cajun 1147 Boston Avenue

Market Basket 212 N 27th Street

Sugar Mamma's 1344 Boston Avenue



Port Arthur Locations

Bronze Body 8725 9th Avenue

CVS 8484 Central Mall Drive

CVS 2712 FM 365

Walgreens 3700 FM 365



Port Neches Locations

Market Basket 864 Magnolia Avenue

Walgreens 2126 Nall Street



Silsbee Locations

CVS 685 Business US 96

City Library 295 N 4th Street

Walgreens 496 US 96 S

Walmart 1100 US 96



Vidor Locations

Bronze Body 430 N Main Street

CVS 1295 N Main Street

Family Pharmacy 1130 N Main Street

Market Basket 800 N Main Street

M&D Hardware 1230 N Main Street

Walgreens 1305 N Main Street

Walmart 1360 N Main Street



Winnie Locations

Market Basket 1328 TX 124

Prosperity Bank 146 Spur 5

