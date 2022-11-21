Be a Santa to a Senior | How you can help older adults get gifts through company's annual program

BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans have the chance to share the holiday spirit with senior citizens who may not have family and feel alone.
As the season of giving approaches, Home Instead is asking residents to participate in their 19th Annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program. Through it, members of the community can give a gift to a senior who may otherwise go without.
“A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” Charlie Holder, owner of the Beaumont Home Instead office, said. “Through Be a Santa to a Senior, we can help them feel the holiday spirit.”
Home Instead provides senior care services, "to enhance the aging experience by providing practical support at home with a human touch," according to their website.
During the 2022 holiday season, program coordinators are hoping to collect more than 3,000 gifts for area seniors.
Those who want to participate can look for "Be a Santa to a Senior" trees or displays in numerous businesses across Southeast Texas. On the trees or displays are ornaments that have the name and gift that a senior wants.
Shoppers can buy the gift, wrap it or put it in a gift bag, and bring it back to the location they bought it from with the ornament attached. Ornaments will be available from November 21, 2022, to December 21, 2022.
The gifts will be delivered to area older adults in time for the holidays.
"Be a Santa to a Senior" trees can be found at the following locations:
Beaumont Locations
- Beaumont Bone & Joint
- 3650 Laurel Street
- Bronze Body
- Phelan, 5905 Phelan Boulevard
- Bruno's Kitchen
- 3199 Dowlen Road
- Carmela's
- 3925 Calder Avenue
- CVS - Eastex
- 5850 Eastex Freeway
- CVS - Phelan
- 3890 Phelan Boulevard
- CVS - Dowlen
- 2950 Dowlen Road
- Dance City
- 1410 Cornerstone Ct.
- Elena's
- 1865 College Street
- Family Pharmacy
- 3110 Calder Avenue
- Gulf Coast Construction
- 12907 US 90
- Kings Pharmacy
- 3610 N Major Drive
- M&D Hardware
- 4580 College Street
- Market Basket
- 105, 5960 TX-105
- Market Basket
- 3955 Phelan Boulevard
- Market Basket
- 8350 Phelan Boulevard
- Texas First Bank
- 6363 Phelan Boulevard
- Walgreens
- 6795 Calder Avenue
- Walgreens
- 3885 Dowlen Road
- Wilson Chiropractic
- 7060 Phelan Boulevard
- World Gym
- 229 S Dowlen Road
- World Gym
- North, 3970 Dowlen Road
Bridge City Locations
- Bronze Body
- 1970 Texas Avenue
- CVS
- 485 Texas Avenue
- Walgreens
- 1790 Texas Avenue
- Market Basket
- 2005 Texas Avenue
- Family Pharmacy
- 1910 Texas Avenue
Buna Location
- Family Pharmacy
- 351 TX 62
Groves Location
- Market Basket
- 6001 39th Street
Lumberton Locations
- Bronze Body
- 1326 US 96
- Brookshire Bros
- 421 S Main Street
- CVS
- 100 S LHS Drive
- Kings Pharmacy
- 139 N LHS Drive
- M&D Hardware
- 122 S Main Street
- Walgreens
- 902 N Main Street
Mauriceville Locations
- Family Pharmacy
- 10897 Highway 12
- M&D Hardware
- 11916 Highway 62
- Market Basket
- 11916 Highway 62 N
Orange Locations
- Ace Hardware
- 3704 N 16th Street
- Bronze Body
- 120 Strickland Drive
- CVS
- 2425 N 16th Street
- CVS
- 290 Strickland Drive
- Market Basket
- 3709 N 16th Street
- Walgreens
- 1408 N 16th Street
- Walmart
- 3115 Edgar Brown Drive
Nederland Locations
- Touch of Cajun
- 1147 Boston Avenue
- Market Basket
- 212 N 27th Street
- Sugar Mamma's
- 1344 Boston Avenue
Port Arthur Locations
- Bronze Body
- 8725 9th Avenue
- CVS
- 8484 Central Mall Drive
- CVS
- 2712 FM 365
- Walgreens
- 3700 FM 365
Port Neches Locations
- Market Basket
- 864 Magnolia Avenue
- Walgreens
- 2126 Nall Street
Silsbee Locations
- CVS
- 685 Business US 96
- City Library
- 295 N 4th Street
- Walgreens
- 496 US 96 S
- Walmart
- 1100 US 96
Vidor Locations
- Bronze Body
- 430 N Main Street
- CVS
- 1295 N Main Street
- Family Pharmacy
- 1130 N Main Street
- Market Basket
- 800 N Main Street
- M&D Hardware
- 1230 N Main Street
- Walgreens
- 1305 N Main Street
- Walmart
- 1360 N Main Street
Winnie Locations
- Market Basket
- 1328 TX 124
- Prosperity Bank
- 146 Spur 5