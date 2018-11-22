NEW YORK – The Macy's 92nd annual Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off the holiday season Thursday morning.

It starts at 9 a.m. ET and will run until noon.

How to watch

12News K-JAC will air the Thanksgiving Day parade at 9 a.m. CST.

If you're not in front of a television, you can also watch and play with a 360 degree version on YouTube.

Parade route

The parade runs 46 blocks from the west side of Central Park to Macy's flagship store in midtown Manhattan.

The parade starts at West 77th Street and Central Park West. From there, the parade goes south along Central Park West to Columbus Circle.

Then the parade marches two blocks east along Central Park South (59th Street) to 6th Avenue where it again heads south toward Herald Square.

The parade turns west on 34th Street. It finishes in front of Macy's Herald Square about a block or two away from Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.

Interactive Map: Click or tap here

Macy's Interactive Map: Click or tap here

Bands and performers

The list of stars includes the Muppets of Sesame Street, Ashley Tisdale, Bad Buddy, Barenaked Ladies, Dianna Ross and Family, Ella Mai, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Pentatonix and Rita Ora among others.

Twelve marching bands and dance groups from across the country will march in this year's parade.

2018 balloons and floats

The parade will feature 16 giant balloons; 43 novelty balloons; heritage balloons; balloonicles and trycallons (hybrid balloons and vehicles); and balloonheads (hybrid costume characters).

First look: New balloons coming to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The new characters portrayed in balloons include the Saiyan warrior Goku from “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” and Fleck, Bjorn, Jojo and Hugg, the elf stars of Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.”

Some favorites will return, including Charlie Brown, Diary of A Wimpy Kid, The Elf on the Shelf, The Grinch, and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Four new floats will debut including Elf Pets by The Elf on the Shelf, Fantasy Chocolate Factory by Kinder, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles by Nickelodeon, and Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cool balloons to look out for Go Bowling at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Sinclair Oil's Baby Dinos at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Jojo, Bjorn, and Fleck from Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Little Cloud by Friendswithyou at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Sunny the Snowpal at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Jojo, Fleck, and Bjorn from Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Goku from Dragon Ball Super: Broly at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City. Little Cloud by Friendswithyou at Macy's Balloonfest Test Flight For The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 3, 2018 in New York City.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Cool balloons to look out for

Parade forecast

The National Weather Service is projecting temperatures in the low 20s and sustained winds of up to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, just inside the safe zone for the balloons to fly.

Thursday has the potential to be New York City's coldest Thanksgiving since 1901, when the temperature only got as high as 26 degrees. The coldest on record was in 1871, when the warmest it got was 22 degrees.

New York City has issued an extreme cold weather alert and is urging anyone going outside to wear hats, scarves, gloves and layered clothing and to keep their fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered to prevent frostbite.

Watch: Forecasting wind conditions for balloons at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP