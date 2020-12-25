Holiday services look different this Christmas as Beaumont churches hold on to tradition

While there's no denying that coronavirus has changed the way we do things, many churches across Southeast Texas are continuing to hold on to traditions this holiday season even if they are a bit different.



For the first time in a while, everything feels right for leaders at Praise Church in Beaumont.



"For eight, nine months it seems like we have been disjointed. And to be able to come together for an event, it means a whole lot to our church family," said Reggie Lloyd, Lead Pastor at Praise Church.



Lloyd said Christmas is a huge tradition for his congregation. It's why they decided to host a candle-lit service Thursday night. The Christmas Eve service had safety measures in place, such as recommending masks, sanitation stations, and designated seating for those at high risk of catching COVID-19.



"We tried to create some precautions for those who want to come but who may be concerned about coming,” Pastor Lloyd said.



Meanwhile, other churches have decided to take a different approach.



"But to keep people safe, out of harms way, we see the stewardship of human health as one that is imperative, so we will be doing it virtually," said Dr. John Adolph, senior pastor at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.



Since March, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church has held services virtually. The senior pastor said the holiday is not an excuse to let your guard down.



"Be careful; be cautious. We are in a time in a season where the numbers of infected persons in our region are astronomical. So, treat it like there is a virus out there that has the potential of killing you," Pastor Adolph said.



At St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, COVID-19 is top of mind as they welcome dozens for Christmas mass.