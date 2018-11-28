If you haven't started your holiday gift shopping, there's no need to worry.

Pinterest analyzed its top gift-related searches and saves to determine the top trending gift ideas for the year. From themed gift baskets to tools for the tech savvy, check out the top ideas to pin to your own boards.

Live in the moment

Pinterest says gift baskets are rising in popularity, as are experiential gifts, meaning gifting people moments and activities over material items.

• Moscow Mule gift basket

• At-home spa gift basket

• Movie night gift basket

For your 'work wife'

Many people admit they have a "work wife" or "work husband," the person they go to when they need some emotional support at work. Pinterest says searches for work spouse gifts have spiked, so here are the top ideas for your favorite colleague.

• Charging bracelet

• Portable photo printer

• Wireless headphones

Bling bling

Pinterest says it's seen a 37 percent spike in pinned saves for nature-inspired jewelry. Here are its top three ideas for those who like shine and sparkle.

• Dainty rings

• Faux leather earrings

• Gold bracelets

Deck the halls

Home decor gift idea saves have increased by 123 percent on Pinterest. Here are three ideas to keep someone's house looking dazzling and perfectly decorated.

• Ceramic French press

• Pom pom throw blanket

• Brass kitchen utensils

Treat yo'self

Health and personal wellness ideas were saved by Pinterest users at a whopping 231 percent growth. Check out these top gift ideas for those who like to take care of themselves.

• Glass water bottles

• Joggers

• Soothing face mists

• Aromatherapy diffuser

