Holiday decorating? Some seasonal items can cause respiratory problems

SAN ANTONIO — Millions of Americans will start setting up their Christmas tree and retrieve other holiday decorations over the next few weeks. Unfortunately, these seasonal items can cause respiratory problems for many people, as we breathe in the mold and dust they have collected while sitting in their garage or attic over the past 11 months.

Over the next few weeks, families will spend time cleaning and organizing for guests visiting their houses, but what about making sure the air in their homes is safe for others to breathe?

According to the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), Americans, on average spend approximately 90 percent of their day indoors, where concentrations of some pollutants can be 2 to 5 times higher than the air we breathe outdoors.

These conditions are made worse during the holidays as we add trees, decorations, and candles around our homes which can be harmful to friends and family members with allergies, asthma, or other respiratory issues.

Here are some common holiday decoration practices that contribute to unhealthy air quality in the home and ways to keep everyone safe this time of year:

“Christmas Tree Syndrome” – While the pine scent may be nice to smell, the pollen and mold remaining on a live Christmas tree are dangerous to breathe. Researchers at State University of New York found that 70 percent of the molds found in live trees can trigger severe asthma attacks, fatigue, and sinus congestion. Artificial trees can also cause problems, especially if they’re not wrapped properly and have accumulated dust and mold spores while in storage.

Here are some tips from AdvantaClean before you set up the Christmas tree this year:

For Live Trees:

Hose off the tree to remove pollen and mold and let dry before you bring it inside.

Wear gloves and long sleeves when carrying the tree to avoid sap touching your skin.

Wipe down the trunk of the tree with a solution of 1-part bleach, 20 parts lukewarm water.

For Artificial Trees: