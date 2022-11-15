H-E-B Christmas tree decorated with more than 10,000 lights illuminated in Travis Park

The nearly 50-foot Blue Spruce Christmas Tree is decorated with more than 10,000 white lights.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season has arrived and a visible reminder stands 50 feet tall in Travis Park downtown.

The H-E-B Christmas Tree went up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The nearly 50-foot Blue Spruce Christmas tree has been decorated with more than 10,000 white lights and dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments.

In total, H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to the transportation, decorations and lighting of the tree for all of San Antonio to enjoy.

This season, the team from H-E-B went in search of the perfect tree to gift to San Antonio and found the Blue Spruce tree in Northern Michigan near Lake Michigan.

The tree lights were illuminated for the first time at 6:20 p.m. on Friday.

The free community celebration is open to the public and will feature activities such as cookie decorating stations, holiday crafts, free giveaways, letters to Santa and live musical entertainment as well as a special visit from Santa.

