Firefighters break down fireworks safety tips to keep in mind for New Year's Eve celebrations

If you are celebrating at home and you want to set off fireworks, make sure you know what the law says.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The count down to the new year is on, and many people will celebrate the new year with fireworks.

A lot of families and friends are planning to enjoy New Year’s Eve parties and it is so important to remember safety when using fireworks



“It's been a pretty good season so far,” said Jacob Leblanc, owner of "5 alarm fireworks" in Orange. “But all we can do is hope that more and more people will come. The supply shortage we have had is still there but not as bad as it was.”

RELATED: National firework shortage not expected to interfere with Beaumont's July 4 festivities



Leblanc knows just how important firework safety is. He not only sells them, but he's also an EMT and firefighter. So, he knows safety is a top priority.



“Fireworks in themselves are wonderful to have and beautiful to watch but they can be dangerous if they are not stored and treated properly and that it performs right,” Leblanc said.



If you are celebrating at home and you want to set off fireworks, make sure you know what the law says.



In some cases, you can be fined up to $2,000. Captain Terence Simon of the Beaumont Fire Department said lighting up in city limits can be dangerous.



“It’s a fire hazard. I mean when you are doing fireworks of course when they go up, they look all nice and pretty, but when they are coming down, some of those hot embers can get on rooftops or shrubbery or trash and start fires. And that’s one of the main reasons you're not allowed inside the city limits,” Simon said.



So, you may want to consider leaving the heavy-duty stuff to the professionals and stick to smaller staples like sparklers



“Do it with the kids, make it an experience for the children as well as yourself. Give them something to look forward to because fireworks aren't something that needs to be feared,” Leblanc said.



If you plan to light up some fireworks, make sure you have a bucket of water handy keep people at a safe distance, and never return to a firework once it has been lit.