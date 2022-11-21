Residents can enjoy movies, food and more at City of Beaumont's fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony

Admission is free and open to the public. The festivities will end at 7:30 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — An event sure to bring the holiday spirit as residents view the sights of Christmas will kick off the holiday season in Beaumont.

The City of Beaumont will hold its fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.. Residents can attend the largest Christmas tree lighting in Beaumont at the Downtown Event Centre Lake.

Admission is free and open to the public. The festivities will end at 7:30 p.m.

The free event will have entertainment and fun for the entire family. There will also be fireworks, music, food trucks, outdoor movies and more. The food trucks will include:

Bread Bus

Cracklin Kings

The Dudes Food

Funnel

KO Korean Grill Mobile

Mabel’s Snow Cones and Mexican Treats

Old West Smoke Company

Attendees will end the Christmas-themed evening with an outdoor showing as Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas and Kung Fu Panda Holiday. Organizers encourage attendees to bring blankets and chairs to picnic during the movies.

