Beaumont Fire Department gives safety tips to prevent Christmas tree fires ahead of holidays

While gearing up for the Christmas season, it's important to know some information to help make sure your family stays safe.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Between 2014 and 2018, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year.

These fires caused an average of two deaths, 14 injuries, and $10 million in direct property damage annually.

The Beaumont Fire Department is making sure we're prepared to prevent Christmas tree fires before they happen.

We're just days away from Christmas and the the department is providing all of the tips and tools needed to prevent real Christmas tree fires from happening.

"When they're dry...that whole process takes just seconds," Beaumont Fire Marshall, Joe Codeina said.

If you don't take the necessary precautions, your real Christmas tree, as well as your family's memories, could go up in flames.

"When it starts, it'll ruin the whole tree. It's a very fast process," Codeina said.



Trees can become fully engulfed in a matter of seconds, then ignite everything in the path of the flames.

Codeina said any type of heat source will dry out your tree, causing a fire hazard.

"You want to stay away from fireplaces, which a lot of people this time of year that's what the other one the burn the fireplace and it looks real pretty picture, but it sure is a hazard for that tree. Also space heaters, central heat. Don't place it right over your head," Codeina said.

Codeina said the more you monitor the placement and water level of your tree, the less likely your tree will cause a problem.

"You'll see a little flickering flames. It's usually just if there is a few dry needles on the tree that might catch. But it's very hard to get something that is well watered and maintained to even light off again. You'll see a little bit, but then it goes out, and there just because of the moisture. On the other hand, if this was dry. As soon as he would have put the torch, the whole tree would have just went off," Codeina said.

Electrical distribution or lighting equipment was involved in almost half of home Christmas tree fires.

More than one out of five or 22 percent of the Christmas tree fires with some type of heat source, such as a candle or equipment, was too close to the tree.

U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 770 home structure fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees in 2014 through 2018.

These fires caused an annual average of two civilian fire deaths, 30 civilian fire injuries and $11 million in direct property damage.

