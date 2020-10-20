'Chill and Thrill' movie night at French family cemetery for socially distanced Halloween

Halloween is coming up! There is still plenty to do in Southeast Texas and still celebrate safely.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Halloween is coming up, but there will still be plenty to do in Southeast Texas and celebrate safely.

One Beaumont museum is hosting a spooky event with social distancing.

Everything from trick-or-treating to silly costumes and spooky haunted houses has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many who celebrate are wondering what this year's celebration will look like.

John Jay French Museum assistant director Shelby Dryden said even though this year may look a little different, an outdoor event is still in the works for the museum.

The John Jay French Museum is the oldest fully restored home in Beaumont, built in 1845, Dryden said. The museum tells the legacy of the French family who came to Beaumont in the 1830s.

"So we created Chill and Thrill—a movie night at the French Family Cemetary," she said. "You are going to feel like you're sitting in the cemetery while you join us for a double feature."

The event features the classic horror films Night of the Living Dead and Little Shop of Horrors.

"I know that'll draw in a couple of people," Dryden said.

Anyone who would like to attend 'Chill and Thrill' on Halloween can get their tickets now at BeaumontHeritage.org. Members of the Beaumont Heritage Society can come for free.

Bring a friend, popcorn and your scariest costume and join in on the fun before the event is sold out.