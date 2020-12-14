Power of prayer: Buna non-profit shocked by outpouring of support from community for toy drive

"We have 64 kids on the list and we prayed for 65 toys and as you can see we are way past that," said Mandy Carr an organizer of the toy drive.

BUNA, Texas — South Jasper County families will get a hand up this Christmas thanks to generous community members and The Helping Place.

The organization gathered cash and toy donations on Saturday in Buna in the parking lot of Brookshire Brothers.

MORE | Visit the Helping Place in Buna on Facebook

The drive-thru style drop off was intended to help the organization to gather about 65 toys, but organizers said they were blessed with so much more.

"We have 64 kids on the list and we prayed for 65 toys and as you can see we are way past that," said Mandy Carr an organizer of the toy drive.

A small town with big hearts! A Holiday Toy Drive held today At Brookshire Brothers in Buna is benefitting the Helping Place. Organizers tell me they prayed for at least 65 toys but the turnout was bigger than they ever imagined. #GivingBack #Christmas #ChristmasSpirit 🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/t6Ag2vgFyf — Kelsey Johnson (@KelseyJohnsonTV) December 12, 2020

Mandy Carr is one of the organizers for the event. She said it is fulfilling to see a turnout like this from the Buna community.

"It's the best little hometown ever. We open our hearts and we take care of our own kind of thing. And we are not going to let any child wake up without a gift this Christmas," said Carr.

If you are interested in helping, you can drop off new toys or make a cash donation at The Helping Place in Buna. They are located at 1109 Highway 62.

According to its Facebook page, "The Helping Place is a non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and essential items to families in their time of need in South Jasper County."