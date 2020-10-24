Beaumont Police host drive-through Trunk-or-Treat for Halloween with social distancing

Making Halloween plans is different this year with social distancing guidelines. Children are encouraged to dress up and hold treat bags outside the car window.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police Department is hosting a drive-through Halloween event.

Making Halloween plans is different this year with social distancing guidelines.

Beaumont Police's Cops and Kids Program is holding a drive-through Trunk-Trunk event this year.

The route will be east on College Street with booths in front of the police station, then turn onto Main Street and pass City Hall and the Civic Center with more booths lined up.

Children are encouraged to dress up and hold treat bags or buckets outside the car window to receive their treats.