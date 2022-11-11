Beaumont church giving away 500 free turkeys to bless Southeast Texas community

Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A church in downtown Beaumont will give out hundreds of turkeys to bless members of the Southeast Texas community.

Redemption Church is hosting its fourth annual Turkey Day Giveaway on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. The church is located at 601 Park Street.

Members of the church will hand out 500 free H-E-B turkeys to the first 500 people that show up that day.

The turkeys will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and there is a limit of one turkey per household.

"We want to bless our community with the most amazing Thanksgiving ever," the church said in a Facebook post. "The past year has been challenging for all of us and the last thing we want is for anyone to have to worry about the upcoming holidays."

To get a turkey, all anyone has to do is show up in person at the church on the day of the giveaway.

Redemption is asking Southeast Texans to share this event with as many people as possible, so they can bless as many people as possible.

