Beaumont Christmas decorations boost holiday spirits during difficult year

BEAUMONT, Texas — Exactly six weeks away from Christmas, holiday cheer is spreading around the Golden Triangle.

Beaumont city workers have started putting up decorations. The most recent installation is a 26-foot Christmas tree at the Event Centre.

The decorations are definitely a welcome sight after the rough year everyone has been facing.

"I think we're all ready to have some better celebrations and just enjoy time together and relax a little bit," Beaumont resident Danielle Sutton said.

Here is a list of facts about the City of Beaumont's tree.

This Christmas tree has more than 100 branches, 12,000 lightbulbs and almost 400 ornaments.

The tree will remain up through the holidays.