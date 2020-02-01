BEAUMONT, Texas — We all know someone whose holiday decorations stay lit year-round. But with potential fire hazards in mind, Christmas tree owners may want to reconsider keeping the flammable accessory in their home.

Following the holiday season, the National Fire Protection Association highly recommends recycling trees to lessen the possibility of a house fire.

“Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of outreach and advocacy. “The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes.”

29 percent of house fires that occur from Christmas trees happen in the first month of the year, January. Research shows that Christmas tree fires are not common, but they are a serious hazard to consider.

On annual average, one in every 52 reported house fires that started from a Christmas tree resulted in a death, according to the NFPA.

“All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” said Carli. “In recent years, we’ve seen tragic incidents where Christmas tree fires have resulted in deadly consequences for multiple family members, including young children.”

Most cities have drop-off locations or recycling programs for Christmas trees. In Beaumont, residents can drop off their live Christmas trees at three specific locations until Friday, Jan. 10.

Magnolia Park, 2855 Magnolia Ave.

Rogers Park, 1455 Dowlen Road

Sprott Park, 4325 Usan St.

When dropping off, officials say trees should be free of all decorations and stands. Christmas trees, along with other collected yard waste, is converted into mulch. For more information visit https://beaumonttexas.gov/recycle-christmas-tree/.

More on 12News

Recycle your Christmas tree to help rebuild Louisiana wetlands

'I hope the worst happens to them' | Family says autistic man beaten, robbed after visiting Beaumont ATM

'The most preventable crime' | Southeast Texas promotes drinking responsibly New Year's Eve

'He always had a smile' | Vidor community celebrates the life of 19-year-old Lance Butts