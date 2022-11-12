6-year-old Fannett girl using hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need

Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help a 3-year-old girl battling leukemia.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GROVES, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett is using hot cocoa to raise money and give back to Southeast Texas children during the holiday season.

Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help Madison Jackson, a toddler battling leukemia. When 12News last spoke to Manuel, she managed to raise more than $1,000 to help Jackson.

"I made $1,300," Manuel previously told 12News. "I know she has leukemia. So, I knew she was really sick. So, I asked my dad if I could help her, and he said yes."

Aspen Manuel's father, Chris Manuel, told 12News he was proud of his daughter. He said their family tries to teach their children about the value of giving back.

The Fannett girl has carried the lesson of giving back into the holiday season. She turned her one-of-a-kind lemonade stand into a hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need during Christmas time.

Aspen Manuel was at the Market Basket in Groves Sunday, offering hot cocoa, coffee, and treats while also asking for small donations. Santa himself even made an appearance.

All donations will go to the Port Arthur Police Department Blue Santa Program to help buy toys for Southeast Texas children.

“I want to sell hot cocoa for people who don't have toys,” Manuel said.

The young girl's mission to continue helping others in need continues.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device