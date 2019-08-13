BEAUMONT, Texas — From learning the tango to a high-octane jet ski competition on the Sabine River, there's a little something for everyone this weekend in SETX! Check out some of the big events:

Rumble on the River will feature jet ski competitions

Rumble on the River

ORANGE — 50 to 75 racers from Texas and across the Gulf Coast will come to Orange for a high energy, jet ski racing event. This is a free, family-friendly event. The event takes place at the city of Orange boat ramp. You're encouraged to bring your own seating.

August 17-18

City of Orange Boat Ramp

Free admission

Beaumont Community Players presents the inaugural Festival of New Plays

Festival of New Plays

BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Community Players are sponsoring a festival of new works in its inaugural Festival of Plays. The event will feature staged readings of four unpublished plays and discussions with the audience after each reading.

August 16-18

Jerry L. McMillan Studio Theatre

Admission: $5/reading or $15 for the weekend





Yoga at Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center

Yoga at Cattail Marsh

BEAUMONT — Soak in the beauty of SETX while saying, 'namaste'! Check out the Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center for wake up & flow yoga at Cattail Marsh. This is a class for beginners and experienced yogis!

August 17 @ 11:30 a.m.

Cattail Marsh Wetlands Education Center

Neches Brewing Company

Brew Yoga

PORT NECHES — Stretch and strengthen your core and then enjoy some local brew! Melody Butler Yoga will be at the Neches Brewing Company for #BrewYoga. It's an hour-long class and open to all skill levels. The class will meet in the grassy area to the left of the brewery.

August 17 @ Noon

Neches Brewing Company

Donations welcomed

Portrait of positive adult couples dancing tango together in modern studio

Sunday Night Ballroom Dancing

BEAUMONT — From the Fox Trot to the Tango, learn some of the hottest moves on the dance floor with this intro to ballroom dancing class. Sign up fast! Classes are limited to 25 couples!

August 18 @ 4 p.m.

Marsha Woody Academy of Dance

$40 cash per couple

2019 Clear the Shelters event is Aug. 17

Clear the Shelters

BEAUMONT — 12News is joining NBC and Telemundo stations across the country on Aug. 17 for the fifth annual Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive.

We'll be spending the day at the Humane Society of Southeast Texas as we work to help clear the shelter there.

