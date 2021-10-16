World War II hero celebrates 100th birthday in Austin

President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were among those wishing Henry Rogers a very happy birthday on Saturday.

AUSTIN, Texas — World War II veteran Henry Rogers is celebrating his 100th birthday in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Born on Oct. 16, 1921, Rogers survived the Great Depression, then enlisted in the Army, where he met his wife at a USO dance in Joplin, Missouri. The two married in 1943 in Tampa, Florida, and had four children.

During his service, he was deployed to the South Pacific theater during World War II, and to Korea following the Korean War. He was also sent to Germany for the Berlin Airlift in the late 1950s. He retired as an army lieutenant colonel in 1963.

Rogers learned computer programming following his retirement and worked many years for the Veterans Administration Data Processing Center in South Austin, processing monthly VA benefits.

He paid tuition at the University of Texas for all four of his children, who all earned bachelor’s degrees, as well as his wife, who earned a master’s degree.

Rogers suffered a heart attack at age 67, which completely changed his diet, lifestyle and longevity, the Pecan Ridge Memory Care center said.

Pecan Ridge, where Rogers now lives, said he is still very coherent and aware of his surroundings.

President Joe Biden and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott were among those wishing Rogers a very happy birthday on Saturday.