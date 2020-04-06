WOODVILLE, Texas — A Southeast Texas resident celebrated a huge milestone on Thursday in Woodville.

Grace Hudgins turned 105 on June 4, and a post from the Tyler County Booster says her granddaughter set out to gather 105 birthday cards for the celebration.

Even more were given. The post says even though Grace couldn't celebrate exactly the way her family planned to the coronavirus, "we hope the many cards and well wishes made her day special."

In a photo taken by Keith Bellamy is shown waving to family and friends through the window while wearing a beautiful corsage and even a birthday tiara.

Happy Birthday Grace!

Keith Bellamy

