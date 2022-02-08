'Thank you' | Vidor ISD graduate donates 100 school supply kits to Oak Forest Elementary

"Thank you for thinking of our kiddos and their needs."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIDOR, Texas — Officials at a Vidor elementary school are expressing their gratitude toward a former student and area gym after a generous donation.

Husnain Sultan previously went to Oak Forest Elementary and graduated from the Vidor Independent School District. Sultan and WHY GYM recently donated 100 school supply kits to the students of Oak Forest.

Oak Forest officials said the donation will help countess students and thanked Sultan and WHY GYM in a Facebook post for, "thinking of our kiddos and their needs." The donation was greatly appreciated.

“We cannot say thank you enough,” Campus officials said in an Oak Forest Elementary School Facebook post.

Deedra Lapray is the public information officer for Vidor ISD. She said Sultan donated the items the day after Oak Forest Elementary held a “Fill the Bus” event which collects for the entire district.

Sultan’s donation was specifically for the elementary school.