COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Help is pouring into Putnam County and other parts of Middle Tennessee that were devastated by tornadoes this week.

But not all that help rolled in on a tricycle!

Susan Stout Dyer posted a photo of her 3-year-old grandson Dax riding through her Prosperity Point neighborhood in Cookeville on Friday. It was one of the areas where many homes were destroyed by the early morning storms.

When she asked him what he was doing, his answer just melted her heart, and ours, too!

Susan Stout Dyer My grandson Dax, in our subdivision. He told me "he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses." He said that's what God wants us to do. .... what you can't see, he has his...

"He told me 'he had to come work to help his neighbors with their broken houses' because 'that’s what God wants us to do.'" she said.

He even had his hammer and other tools strapped to the back of his trike!

That's a pretty special little boy right there!!

3-year-old Dax riding through his tornado-ravaged neighborhood to help because he said "that's what God wants us to do." You can see his hammer on the back of his tricycle!

Susan Stout Dyer

