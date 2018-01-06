Twelve baby ducklings were reunited with their mother after firefighters rescued them from a storm drain in Slidell Wednesday.

The St. Tammany Fire Protection District 1 released video of the rescue that happened outside a Winn-Dixie store. Engine 14’s crew were called after a mallard duck was seen wandering aimlessly through the parking lot.

Firefighters used an attic ladder to climb into the storm drain and scooped up the ducklings into a grocery store basket.

All twelve ducklings were rescued and released into a nearby wooded area. The video ends with the ducklings following their mother into the tall grass.

Engine 14’s crew includes Captain Troy Lombard, Operator Dave Berns and firefighter Kamron Murphy.

