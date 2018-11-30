LONGMONT — Walmart shoppers in Longmont received an early Christmas present from a Secret Santa earlier this week.

Walmart Corporate officials said an anonymous donor paid off all the layaway items at the store on East Ken Pratt Boulevard. The donation totaled nearly $45,000, according to a Wal-Mart spokesperson.

Layaway allows shoppers to pay for their items in increments over time. The items remain in stores until they are completely paid off.

Wal-Mart officials said this act of kindness is not unheard of, but it is also not common. Last week, a mystery donor paid off all of the Christmas layaway at a Wal-Mart in Uniondale, New York.

Secret Santas did the same at a Vermont Wal-Mart earlier this month and last year at a Pennsylvania Wal-Mart and New Jersey toy store.

“When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness," Payton McCormick, the manager of media relations for Walmart, said in an email to 9NEWS.

