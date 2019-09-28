LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — At Philadelphia Elementary School, there are '37846 Reasons' to love this story. 37846 being the zip code where students and teachers with big hearts helped one of their own during a tough time.

The school said one of its third graders, Daniel, lost all of his belongings in a house fire last week.

His fellow third graders and teachers decided to secretly organize a toy drive for him to replace some of what was lost.

On Friday, Daniel was surprised with tons of new toys, games and lots of hugs.

"He received the toys today and he was so surprised and thankful! This is certainly one of the #37846Reasons we love PES," the school said on Facebook.

