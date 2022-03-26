Officer Brennan is being celebrated for her heroic efforts, but she's just grateful she was in the right place at the right time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte police officer is being celebrated after she delivered a baby

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Officer M. Brennan was directing traffic in an off-duty capacity at Sugar Creek Charter School on Thursday when she was flagged down by someone waving frantically. She ran over and noticed a woman in labor in the backseat of a vehicle.

Officer Brennan went to work putting on gloves and instructed the mother-to-be to push. After a single push, the baby arrived.

She wrapped the newborn baby in a blanket and placed the baby on the mother’s chest for skin-to-skin contact. The baby let out a cry. Directly after Mecklenburg EMS Agency - Medic and Charlotte Fire Department arrived.

