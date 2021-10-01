SE Texas mom seeking help to provide wheelchair-accessible van for daughter with disabilities

"If you want to make a difference in the life of a child here in Southeast Texas, this is the way to do it."

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas mother and pastor is reaching out to the community to help provide a wheelchair-accessible van for her daughter with disabilities, which would make both their daily commutes much simpler.

At just 3-months-old in the neonatal intensive care unit, Melissa Johnson adopted Grace Johnson.

The now 6-year-old girl is a ball of energy who’s always ready to play baseball, go to dance class or attend worship on Sundays. But as Grace gets older, she’s growing in height and weight, which is why Melissa is turning toward the community for help.

“She has a VP shunt, mild hydrocephalus...and she’s a cerebral palsy warrior,” Melissa said.

Melissa also said Grace loves to stay active, but because of her cerebral palsy, her legs are stiff, which makes it difficult for her to walk or stand.

“With Grace, I have to try and lift her into the vehicle because of her legs being stiff, she can't make the step into a car," Melissa said. "As she’s been growing, lifting her has become more difficult. She weighs about 90 pounds, and that’s more than half my weight.”

About a year and a half ago, Melissa found out Grace would only be able to walk short distances at this phase in her development. After Grace outgrew adaptive strollers, Melissa turned to using a wheelchair to help Grace move around.

“Once we moved to a wheelchairs, and we started going places, we realized that we would definitely need to move vehicles to a wheelchair-accessible van,” Melissa said.

The mother-daughter duo travel to multiple places in a day, but even the shortest commutes has become more challenging.

“I’ll have to take everything out, pack it up, unpack it, lift her in and out. All of that throughout the day has become increasingly difficult.,” Melissa said.

To fit the wheelchair into her SUV, Melissa has to break it down into multiple pieces.

“So, when you do that, in the cold, in the heat, in the rain, everything else, you realize that you have to move to something that’s more accessible, if you’re going to be going places,” Melissa said.

The goal is to reach $75,000 in donations so Grace and Melissa can move around more efficiently in a wheelchair- accessible van.

Melissa said she understands that giving monetarily during a pandemic may be a challenge for some, but anything would be greatly appreciated to help them get closer to their goal.

Melissa’s colleague and friend said the van will change Grace's life.

“If there are any businesses or individuals who have been blessed, and maybe they want to pass that blessing on to somebody else, I can't think of a better person to give it to than Grace,” said Jean-Paul Osteen, founder and president of Love Rescues.

The non-profit organization helps orphans and underprivileged children internationally. Love Rescue is working with Melissa to make her goal become a reality. The site allows anyone to donate any amount of funds toward the wheelchair-accessible van.

