HOUSTON — Mattress Mack has decided to help Santa with the Christmas giving load this week. He is surprising families with some much needed furniture.

But Estherneshia Sanders got more than furniture Monday. She also got a brand new jeep Rubicon!

The single mother of 4 desperately needed the car because she doesn't have one and she goes to MD Anderson several times a week to visit her 10-year-old daughter who is battling brain cancer.

Way to stand for Houston, Mattress Mack and friends!

