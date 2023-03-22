Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, Del Papa Distributing surprise 8-year-old with wish celebration party

JJ’s wish is the third that Del Papa Distributing has brought to life since April 2021.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A young boy was delightfully surprised Wednesday to learn one of his greatest wishes was coming true.

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana and Del Papa Distributing in Beaumont surprised 8-year-old JJ with a wish celebration party. JJ's wish is to attend WrestleMania 39,.

JJ's family learned he had lymphoma on Halloween of 2021.

"During his battle with lymphoma, JJ has shown the toughness and competitive spirit exemplified by his namesake, former NFL great JJ Watt," Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana officials said in a release.

Members of the non-profit organization describe JJ as a "true super fan of wrestling." They said he is an active child who spends as much time as he can playing outside with his friends in Dayton.

For his wish, JJ wanted to attend his first in-person professional wrestling event.

"We are really blessed to have really great relationships with a lot of medical providers, and we’ve worked closely with JJ’s medical team," Kelly Kersh, director for community engagement for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, said. "So when JJ was referred to Make-A-Wish, he has battled a lymphoma diagnosis, he is doing well today, and we were excited to bring his one true wish to life."

Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana celebrated JJ with a send-off party at Del Papa Distributing in Beaumont Wednesday. Following a blue carpet welcome, Del Papa presented JJ with several WWE-themed items.

During the party, JJ was surprised with the announcement that he is attending WrestleMania in Los Angeles. The 8-year-old's trip is scheduled for March 30, 2023 - April 3, 2023.

"We are just really excited to be making some magic happen for one of our local kids," Kersh said. "It’s always so special when we see the community coming together to support one of our local kids."

