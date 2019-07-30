LUMBERTON, Texas — One Lumberton police officer is giving back in a new way, which required him to undergo an intense procedure in hopes of saving the life of a stranger by giving his bone marrow.

Officer Tanner Hawthorne understands what he went through is vital for the person receiving the marrow.

Less than one percent of people that sign up for the 'Be the Match' end up getting the call to donate.

Hawthorne said he would do it again.

"If they called me today and they asked me to come donate tomorrow, I would do it in a heartbeat," Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne's mission to serve others is something he doesn't take lightly, something he proved on July 11, when the procedure was performed at Houston Methodist Hospital.

"Took the blood out of my left arm and they returned it back into my right wrist...they filtered my entire blood volume five full times," Hawthorne said.

During his time at a police academy, Hawthorne learned about 'Be The Match,' an organization that aims to find matches for people battling deadly blood diseases. He said the decision to sign up was an easy one.

"If me signing up can save one person, then that's why," Hawthorne said. "I had the ability to help somebody and I'd hope if somebody was in the same shoes as I am, that they would sign up."

The procedure lasted five hours and Hawthorne needed a week for his body to recover before returning to the force.

Chief Danny Sullins gave him all the time he needed.

"I hope that it helps this guy," Sullins said. "My mother has leukemia right now so it really hit close to home for me."

Hawthorne doesn't know much about the man he helped, other than he's a 44-year-old father battling leukemia and has two children.

The sacrifice Hawthorne showed doesn't shock others at the Lumberton Police Department.

"To do this job as a police officer, you have to have a servant's heart. To be good at it, you have to have a servant's heart," Sullins said. "And Tanner Hawthorne has a servant's heart and I'm very proud of him for that."

Hawthorne won't know if his transplant was successful until nine months after the man receives it.

The Lumberton police officer said he hopes it will be, because then it gives him a chance to meet the man he helped save.

"If everything worked out and we both agree, which I will agree, hopefully he does, we get to meet," Hawthorne said.

Hawthorne does encourage anyone who can to sign up for Be The Match.