A child on the Northshore will be waking up to a parking ticket on their toy motorized car Thursday morning. But this ticket will probably bring a smile.

A Covington police officer patrolling the Groves Development Wednesday night discovered the toy vehicle correctly paralleled parked on the side of the road “next to the big guy's vehicles.”

The police department shared photos of the ticket on social media Thursday morning.

“So they did what we do best, they went back to the office, typed up a note and returned to the vehicle and loaded it up with goodies and a nice little note,” the department’s post said.

“You did a great job parking, and we appreciate it!” the parking ticket said. “Keep up the good work!”

© 2018 WWL