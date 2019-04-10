BEAUMONT, Texas — A young woman got the surprise of a lifetime inside Golden Corral on Thursday.

Jorisha Lewis, 19, thought she was simply grabbing dinner with her best friend at one of her favorite restaurants.

Little did she know, she would be served something more magical than food.

Lewis received a trip to Disney World.

"This means a lot to me because I'm a single parent and I couldn't get her there," said Lewis' mother Alonna Richard. "That's where she really wanted to go and Tabitha [Cody's mother] asked me if they could do it and tears of joy, I'm glad she's able to go."

Cody Dunaway, 20, and Lewis graduated from West-Orange Stark High School last year and have been inseparable since childhood.

Both have disabilities and are mostly confined to wheelchairs.

"They peas in a pod, they've been together for a long time," said Richard.

Dunaway's parents wanted to show appreciation for Lewis and her love their son, so they created a fundraiser.

The goal, $3 thousand, so Lewis and her mother could go see the happiest place on her earth.

"Anytime you can get kids out to have a good time, regardless if they're handicapped or not, it's all about seeing them smile," said Dunaway's father Donald.

Lewis also received Disney gifts as part of her surprise.

Here's what she told 12News afterward, "Thank you all for doing this for me and I love you all so much."

It was a special night for Richard as well, she celebrated her birthday.

She says it's not easy taking care of a special needs daughter, but seeing Lewis' dream come true was a present unlike any other.

"Our kids get left out and I thank god for Tabitha and people who had the heart to do this for me and my baby," said Richard. "It's a struggle, it really is a struggle and it mean a lot."

Lewis and her mother, along with the Dunaways, will be heading to Florida Mid-November as part of the two friend's graduation gift.

The date makes sense because it also happens to be Lewis' birthday, the week they are there.

The Dunaways know this couldn't have been done without support pouring in.

"I would like to thank everybody on social media, my company Sabine River Ford," said Donald Dunaway. "A special thanks to a person who really loves them dearly and created a way for them to both have that graduation gift together."