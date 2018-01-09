HOLLAND, Mich. — It was one of the scariest times in Nick Hobson's life.

"When I was in high school my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. I used to come home from school with my younger sister and my mom would be curled up on the couch with a cup of tea crying. Those images have stayed with me my whole life," says Hobson.

As with most, cancer cases the treatment was tough.

"She underwent chemo; she eventually had a Mastectomy over the course of a couple years. But after that luckily, she made a full recovery so we're lucky to have her still with us," says Hobson.

Now Nick wants to honor his mother and others who are currently battling the dreaded disease by partnering with the Pink Fund.

"The Pink Fund is a Michigan based non-profit who help give financial support to those battling breast cancer," says Hobson.

The Holland resident plans to garner attention for his cause by putting his swimming skills to the ultimate test next week.

"Last year, a couple friends and I swam from Holland to Saugatuck which is about seven and a half miles. I think I have a little left in the tank," says Hobson.

He'll need a lot left in the tank. On Tuesday, Nick will attempt to swim from Holland to Grand Haven, a 20 mile journey that will take 10 hours.

"There is a fear of not finishing. It's three times longer than I've ever done, so it's a big personal challenge to see if I can do that," says Hobson.

And there will certainly be at least one person on his mind during the swim.

"My favorite thing about my mom is that she's always been there for me and she's always encouraged me to pursue my dreams and my ambitions," says Hobson.

And if you'd like to help Nick you can donate to his breast cancer swim.

