NEDERLAND, Texas — Hillcrest Elementary students made Christmas a little brighter this year for a teacher who's recovering from surgery.

On Friday, the children sang at HEB before visiting a beloved music educator, Pastor Carl Durden, as he recovers from a cancer-related transplant surgery.

Hillcrest Elementary School is located on Avenue H in Nederland.

Velina Johnson

