YULEE, Fla. — It has become a common occurrence. People posting a video from their doorbell camera often showing someone taking their property. That narrative was the opposite Saturday night at a woman's home in Yulee.

It started at the Walmart in River City in North Jacksonville. Debra Crosby lost her wallet and realized it when she was about to check out. Luckily, she had some cash with her and was able to pay.

As she was driving home she heard a notification on her app – it was a man returning the wallet to her home in Yulee.

The doorbell video shows him approaching the home and ringing the bell. The security system then says "camera recording," to which he responds, "Hey, how are you doing? I found your wallet at Walmart." After a pause, the Good Samaritan says, "Hey Ms. Crosby, I found your wallet at Walmart in River City ... I'm going to put it by the Amazon boxes."

And then he leaves. The wallet and all of its contents returned.