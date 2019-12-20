BEAUMONT, Texas — Some Southeast Texas families celebrated the season a little differently Thursday night—with a reunion at a Beaumont hospital.

Former neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) patients and their families gathered between 5 and 7 in the lobby at Baptist Hospital on College.

The evening was complete with milk, cookies and even pictures with Santa Claus.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Staff shared photos of the magical evening with 12News, showing the lobby decorated with pretend snow, wintry trees and a Christmas tree to make even North Pole elves jealous.

Back in June, the hospital installed 6 cameras in the NICU to allow parents to see babies even if they're unable to physically be in the nursery.

The facility is the first hospital in Southeast Texas to install the 'NICVIEW' cameras.

RELATED: Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas debut baby cameras in NICU

RELATED: Bridge City 'micro-preemie' born weighing 20 ounces is in fight for her life

Former NICU babies take photos with Santa at Baptist Hospital

Also on 12NewsNow

Florida man pays electric bills for families about to lose power

'Really wonderful people out there,' Port Arthur IHOP waitress given $500 tip ahead of Christmas in viral video

'Christmas miracle, blessing': Braxton, Bri'ya Williams found safe in woods