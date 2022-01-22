First Baptist Church of Fannett celebrates single moms with drive-thru 'spa day'

Each mom received a bag of spa goodies, a chocolate rose, and a meal for the family.

BEAUMONT, Texas — More than a dozen mothers received a special blessing Saturday morning from the women’s ministry at the First Baptist Church of Fannett.

The women’s ministry celebrated single moms in the area with a "Spa Day."

The drive-thru event took place from 10 a.m. to noon. Each mom received a bag of spa goodies, a chocolate rose, and a meal for the family.

“We made the event convenient for moms, so everything was set up in stations, so they never had to leave their cars,” said Callie Cornwell with First Baptist Church of Fannett.

Church leaders also said a personal prayer with the moms before they headed back home.

The spokesperson from the church said the women’s ministry leader has a special connection with the single mothers and wanted to do something special for the women.

“She saw a vision for blessing these moms and encouraging them to take just a little time for themselves today,” Cornwell said.

The church is aiming to hold the event again next year and bless more mothers in Southeast Texas.

