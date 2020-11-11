Deweyville 5th graders shave heads in support of friend battling rare combination of illnesses

When asked what advice she would give to others battling the disease, she and her friends said that it's important to stay positive and to keep the faith.

ORANGE, Texas — A fifth grader from Deweyville Elementary School is living proof that in a world full of chaos, there are still reasons to smile.

Torri Cope is living with Alopecia and Thyroid Hashimoto disease, which is a rare medical condition that causes hair loss and weight gain. Cope has been battling her illnesses since the second grade and has had to live with the effects for years.

This year, Cope had to shave her hair, causing her to feel alone at school. However, her friends all joined together to do something special for her and to prove that she wasn't alone.

After her friends, Raina, Mya and Emi saw that Cope was being bullied, they realized they had to take a stand for her. They all went home to talk to their parents to ask if they could shave their hair off, too.

Cope is all too familiar with the challenges that come with her illness. She said it's draining, but she's thankful to know that others care.