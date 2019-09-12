DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Every kid dreams of waking up to a room full of presents on Christmas morning.

Sixth grader Christian LeCouris wants the same thing, but not for himself.

"Some kids can't get Christmas without help from others," Christian said.

His grandmother Monique said he decided to spend the money he won from his 4-H and Future Farmers of America competitions to buy gifts for other students.

"He set out to do 50 kids last year, and he met his goal, [he] had won I believe it was like $169 from the fair, and he spent all that plus his allowance for the year," Monique said.

This year, he competed in more events to raise enough money that more than doubled his previous donations.

"I did 42 things this year and around $742 dollars," he said.

"He realized there was more of a need than he had thought in the area," Monique said.

As an adopted son of 10 children, he knows what it's like to not have the means for a big Christmas.

"We had had a personal hardship financially in our own family two years ago, and I think it just made him realize that he needed to be grateful for what he had, and he still had a lot more than other children," Monique said.

"Feels good to help kids out who can't have Christmas," he said.

"He's experienced some things that kids should never have to experience himself, but he's turned it into better," Monique said.

Christian donated toys to North and South Dodge Elementary Schools and Dodge County Middle School.

"It's just amazing to me that this young man just takes the money that he's earned and shows love and kindness to others," North Dodge Elementary School guidance counselor Scarlett Driggers said.

Christian said he plans on donating for years to come.

"Whenever I get like an adult, I want to make it have like a U-Haul truck full," he said.

