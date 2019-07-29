GALVESTON, Texas — Two young women who were in a terrifying rollover crash in Galveston over the weekend are looking for a kindhearted stranger who stopped to help.

Dina Ramirez said she and her friend were on 48th near Avenue O Saturday when a woman in a red car ran a stop sign. Ramirez said the car t-boned her SUV at full speed and caused it to flip over.

When Dina opened her eyes, she was hanging upside down by her seat belt.

A young man stopped and helped Dina and her friend get out of the SUV.

"He was so calm through the whole thing and kept telling us to just look at the car and realize how much of a miracle it is that we came out of there without a scratch."

The woman and three children in the other car weren't hurt either.

“If anybody knows who this man is, please, please tell him that I thank him SO MUCH for helping me and my friend yesterday and for keeping us calm when I was completely freaking out about my car,” Ramirez posted on Facebook.

She said the good Samaritan stayed with them until emergency crews arrived.

“He was truly a blessing to us in one of the scariest things I have ever experienced,” Ramirez said.

Now she’s hoping someone will recognize the man so she can thank him herself.

